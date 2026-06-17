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Trump's Dangerous Nominees Put American National Security at Risk

Norm Eisen and Sen. Warner talk Section 702, Bill Pulte, and Jay Clayton
Norman Eisen's avatar
Mark Warner's avatar
Norman Eisen and Mark Warner
Jun 17, 2026

Thank you for tuning into the live conversation between Publisher Norm Eisen and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA). Subscribe to The Contrarian for breaking updates and analysis from newsmakers on issues that are critical to American democracy.

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