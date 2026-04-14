Trump's Puerile Pope Problem

What is Donald Trump’s problem with The Pope?

Last weekend, reports emerged out of Italy alleging that the Pentagon attempted to bully the Vatican into supporting Trump’s war on Iran. Then, Trump posted a baffling diatribe against Pope Leo XIV claiming the Catholic leader was “soft on crime” and pro-nuclear weapons. Where is this one-sided beef coming from?

According to Catholic author and scholar Christopher Hale, Pope Leo’s anti-war public decrees are ruffling the White House’s faux-gold feathers. Hale joins Jen to explore the conflict between Pope Leo’s papacy and Trump’s pro-war agenda. The two assess the Pentagon’s recent diplomatic missteps, young men larping as religious crusaders, Pope Leo’s influential American roots, and more.

Christopher Hale is the author of the Letters From Leo substack. Hale is a political consultant and politician from Tennessee and was previously Catholic nonprofit executive. He helped lead faith outreach for President Barack Obama.