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Paulette Lincoln-Baker's avatar
Paulette Lincoln-Baker
2h

Thank you for this wonderful piece. The arts must go on.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Thanks for such a fantastic Friday! I will be at an arts festival today and possibly tomorrow. Thanks for the music.🎵 🎻

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