The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen's avatar
Stephen
1h

trump's surrogates are talking about confiscating ballots and other election crimes. They wouldn't talk that way if we had a history of holding them accountable.

Reply
Share
Leslie Spotz's avatar
Leslie Spotz
1h

Wonderful, Ms. Rubin! I've been supporting both groups. Both have been tireless in this work. Shout out to ACLU Texas, where I live in a rural town.

Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture