The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Science Curmudgeon's avatar
Science Curmudgeon
1hEdited

Dolly Parton's sister says some voting machines in Tennessee switch votes: https://currently.att.yahoo.com/att/dolly-parton-sister-says-machine-181531775.html?.tsrc=940&ncid=crm_47558-2122410-20261023-0--A&utm_content=mktg_di_940_47558-2122410-20261023-0--A&bt_user_id=MaGffTi83145dzn5rbQQOEoQZTR37jHO1PE1D2fqABMA4ewDlVKXxQl4eiesmjqb&bt_ts=1792746916240

It will be helpful to check the last software update for hacking by Russians.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Rusty Carr's avatar
Rusty Carr
1h

My mail in ballot has already been counted in Maryland.

Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture