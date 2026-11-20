The Trump regime has tried to threaten and bully congressional Democrats before they even grab their committee gavels. It has not worked, in large part, because Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the incoming chairman of the Oversight Committee, has already shown himself to be up to the task of defending his own congressional prerogatives and communicating with the American people. We’ve seen what he will be up against when he takes over the chairmanship in January.

(Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s lackey Attorney General Todd Blanche remains oblivious to his constitutional and professional obligations. Operating more like a mob lawyer, he got the ball rolling the weekend before last on the regime’s vile assault on Congress. He went on CNN to insist, with no basis, that Democrats had “done nothing but threaten everything that’s happening in this administration” and to insinuate that members of Congress could be criminally investigated.

Others took their cue from his hypocritical, groundless attack. The following day, the hapless White House counsel Will Scharf took up a preposterous, unprecedented attack on Congress’s constitutional authority. He sent a baseless, utterly inappropriate letter to Garcia asserting that oversight investigations “may cross the line into blatant criminality,” accusing Garcia of showing intent to “transgress” congressional power. He was widely slammed by former Justice Department lawyers and legal gurus.

Garcia replied to the thuggish attacks. “What Todd Blanche is doing right now is a threat,” said Garcia. “He is threatening our committee. He’s trying to stop us from doing real oversight.” He also slammed Scharf: “It appears Donald Trump has something to hide. Let’s be clear: Congress’s authority comes from Article I of the Constitution, not from the permission of the White House,” Garcia said in a statement. “Congress has wide latitude to conduct investigations and oversight, an authority inherent in the power to legislate.” He added, “The American people voted overwhelmingly for us to pass laws to root out corruption and abuse. The Trump Administration continues to weaponize the government with threats of unconstitutional attacks on Congress.” He vowed not to be “deterred by baseless threats from a weaponized DOJ or from the President’s lawyers.”

Garcia also told NPR, “We’re not going to be deterred, and we’re certainly not going to be intimidated by Donald Trump or anyone in the administration.” He added, “Our job is to investigate, to take issues to the courts, to make criminal referrals, and to write good legislation so that this kind of corruption doesn’t happen again.”

Next, a stray MAGA U.S. attorney from Houston (lacking any jurisdiction over events in Washington, D.C.) chimed in. Aaron Reitz dashed off letters to a batch of Democrats, including Garcia and several senators, attacking them for expected oversight hearings and vaguely threatening to investigate them.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) responded, “This is just the latest in a series of unlawful actions on the part of the Trump Administration attempting to intimidate Members of Congress for engaging in constitutionally protected activity. Your implied threat of an investigation is baseless.” He noted that Americans are entitled to “transparency about whether the White House and the corporations it cajoled extracted favors at the expense of American taxpayers.”

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), another recipient of Reitz’s threats, also shot back, citing her First Amendment rights and the “Constitution’s Speech or Debate clause [which] bars prosecution of a legislator for conducting an investigation or performing other legislative acts.” She added that his baseless threat also violated DOJ policy and should be withdrawn immediately.

Reitz’s lame effort drew a Texas bar ethics complaint from the Campaign for Accountability, which cited several infractions including “threatening to bring charges not supported by probable cause”; taking an action that serves “no substantial purpose other than to embarrass, delay, or burden someone else,” and “unlawfully obstructing a congressional violation,” CBS News reported. Blanche soon began backpedaling, insisting no investigation was underway.

Garcia has remained unfazed throughout. On Wednesday, he sent letters to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, chief of staff Stephen Miller, former chief of staff Susie Wiles, and Vice President JD Vance, vowing to probe “Trump family business ties, ICE’s mass deportation campaign, the administration’s handling of the Epstein files and more,” Politico reported. “The California Democrat sent a total of 12 letters to high-profile figures in Trump’s orbit, including Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, Attorney General Todd Blanche and former ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle, as well as former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her former adviser Corey Lewandowski … [to] urge the recipients to preserve documents in anticipation of the investigations Democrats plan to launch when they take over the House in January.”

One of the bright stars of the Democratic Party, Garcia has been front and center in fighting corruption and lawlessness in the regime, well before the midterms. He took a central role in championing the Jeffrey Epstein pedophile survivors and demanding compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Throughout, he has shown he’s ready to go full steam ahead. As he told New York Magazine, “I am not concerned about going too hard. Oversight’s jurisdiction is everything. He added, “We can investigate anything, anyone.”

Fortunately for Democrats and the country at large, he has a well-mapped-out scheme for dividing up investigations among relevant committees. Progress will require all of them to be involved. “The Oversight Committee will be at the center of the next Congress, but it will hardly have a monopoly on the action. Democrats are preparing a massive blitz of investigations,” NY Magazine reported. Sen. Blumenthal “has sent letters to white-shoe law firms that capitulated to Trump,” while “Groundwork Collaborative, a progressive think tank, has begun circulating a 181-page dossier on the Hill listing corporations that have been involved with the administration, including Tesla, Apple, and Paramount.”

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Garcia’s communication skills will be as critical as his legal and organizational talents. He is taking that aspect of the job seriously:

A quarter of his committee’s staff is dedicated to communications work: videographers, rapid response, flacks for new media (like influencers) and traditional press. “It’s much more like a presidential-style communication shop,” [Robert] Edmonson, the staff director, tells me. “No other committee on either side of the Capitol in either party has invested as much time and resources into communications.” The staff has been thinking about how to package their work for an audience that would never watch a hearing on C-Span but might encounter a clip from one while scrolling through TikTok in bed. “We don’t want to be shouting into the darkness,” Edmonson says.

In vowing to communicate “‘everywhere,’ whether that’s podcasts, Twitch streams, or mainstream media,” Garcia marks a break with feeble Democratic communications plans of the past.

Garcia will soon step into the spotlight. His undaunted, unsparing, unapologetic, and unparalleled talent in holding the regime to account and securing our democracy will be vital to the effort to put the nail in the coffin of the MAGA era of cruelty. While the revival of our democracy is hardly certain, we should be grateful that the monumental task of oversight will be in his very capable hands.