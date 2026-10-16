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Angie's avatar
Angie
2h

Hegseth needs to die in prison or we haven’t fixed anything.

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Oldandintheway
2hEdited

Another terrible decision, which will result in the death of many more people. Is Trump’s betrayal of Ukraine.

Is it because he hates Zelensky, who rebuffed him years ago, or does Trump now expect Putin to help him in the election? The DOJ and CIA are no longer monitoring foreign interference they way they always did. Trump always wants something in return. Cyber attacks? Disinformation? Other kinds of election interference? Watch out.

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