The Contrarian

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Kathy Knight's avatar
Kathy Knight
4d

I think it would be great to combine May Day Strong with a request that people do not drive and use public transit if possible the entire day. A "high gas prices" protest!

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4d

I’m in.

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