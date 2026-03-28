The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

No Kings Day III LIVE, Part One

With April Ryan, Jen Rubin, Katie Phang, Marc Morial, Tim Dickinson, and Reverend Dr. Amos C. Brown.
The Contrarian's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Tim Dickinson's avatar
+2
The Contrarian, April Ryan, Jennifer Rubin, and 3 others
Mar 28, 2026

Part ONE of our coast-to-coast coverage of the United States standing up against Trump’s corruption—because America doesn’t bow to kings.

Join the movement and our next two shows at 6 PM and 8:30 PM ET.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture