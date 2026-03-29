The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

No Kings Day III Live Part 2

Featuring April Ryan, Katie Phang, Jennifer Rubin, Mary Frances Berry, Rev. William Barber, and more!
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Katie Phang
Mar 29, 2026

Part TWO of our coast-to-coast coverage of the United States standing up against Trump’s corruption—because America doesn’t bow to kings.

Join the movement and our next show at 8:30 PM ET.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture