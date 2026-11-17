Texas elected Democrats for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, agriculture commissioner, railroad commissioner, and land office commissioner. Democrats also flipped control of the state education board and the state House of Representatives. (And flipped 4 state supreme court seats.) Of course, a Democrat won the U.S. Senate seat. Was Texas a “red state” before the midterms, or was it simply one that — by default — voted Republican until MAGA misrule, corruption, and cruelty became too much to bear? The distinction is not insignificant.

Two weeks ago, Georgia elected Democrats for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, labor commissioner, school superintendent, and insurance commissioner. Democrats flipped the state house and held the U.S. Senate seat. Was Georgia previously a “red state,” or a state ready to dump Republicans who had run the state into the ground?

It’s hard to think of North Carolina as a “red state” since Democrats easily flipped the U.S. Senate seat held by retiring Republican Thom Tillis, converted a 4-10 deficit to a likely 11-3 split in the U.S. House, won control of the state assembly by flipping 21 seats, and came just shy of flipping the state senate. With a Democratic governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and superintendent of public instruction, it seems to have shed its “red state” identity.

States invariably called “red” before the latest election — Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, and Alaska — will have a Democratic governor and one Democratic U.S. senator. Perhaps Democrats will stop writing them off as electorally unreachable, and Republicans can stop treating them as “safe” states that generally voted Republican for president in recent cycles.

“Red state” was always a misnomer, of course, since states don’t have a political affiliation.

There were always Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents in these states. Likewise, there have always been, for example, Republicans (not to mention a tradition of Republican governors who survived the blue tsunami) in New England states such as Vermont and New Hampshire, who have voted Democratic for president in recent cycles and sent Democrats (or independents affiliated with Democrats) to the U.S. Senate.

If we peek ahead to 2028 Senate races, are the contests in Kansas, Iowa, Alaska and North Carolina “red state” races or are they better understood as “more competitive races than previously believed in states that voted solidly Republican until Donald Trump wrecked the Republican Party”?

If we really want to scramble the political jargon, consider what would happen if the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which would award a state’s electoral votes to the national popular vote winner, went into effect. If five states with new Democratic trifectas — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona, totaling 61 electoral votes — decided to join the 18 states and D.C. (with 222 electoral votes) that already joined the pact, then there would be more than enough electoral votes (283, to be exact) to choose the president by popular vote.

If that happened, we might stop talking about “red states,” “blue states,” and “purple states” when electing a president; states themselves would be an afterthought. Voters would decide the winner; the states’ electoral votes would be used merely to tally the score, a remnant of a constitutional system that a large majority of Americans (63% in Pew’s 2024 poll) think is no way to pick a president.

Alabama voters, for example, would no longer be regarded as irrelevant residents of an uncompetitive “red state.” Rather, Alabama Democrats and Republicans, whose votes for president have been disregarded, would suddenly find themselves the object of the same attention devoted to voters in previously key swing states (e.g., Wisconsin). California, likewise, would no longer be irrelevant in presidential campaigns. Republican and Democrat nominees would have to campaign to urge millions of voters who never “mattered” in presidential races to turn out.

All of this, at least in theory, would change the calculus for politicians. Someone as crass, partisan, and cruel as Trump has only wanted to send emergency aid to “states” that voted for him. Even an equally irresponsible and hyper-partisan president in the future would realize voters, not states, are what matter to his or her electoral fortunes. It therefore would behoove them to serve as many of their voters or potential voters as well as possible. Maximizing government aid to as many people as possible?! That sounds like…functional democracy.

To be clear, the popular vote compact is no formula for political nirvana, nor would it usher in the obliteration of partisanship. U.S. senators elected by states would still seek advantages for their states; too many House seats would remain hyper-partisan and uncompetitive (except in wave elections!), absent gerrymandering and other reforms, such as proportional representation. It is too soon to say if states’ political inclinations have shifted for more than a cycle, although we have gotten a welcome reminder that political affiliation is never permanent. Republicans would heavily predominate in some states, more often than not sending Republicans to the Senate and other elective offices, as would Democrats in other states.

Nevertheless, an election unifying around common themes (rejecting corruption and ICE violence, demanding an end to Robin Hood economics, insisting on an end to an illegal war, decrying tech oligarchs) has acted as a wake-up call: states are not the captives of one party, and voters can be persuaded and motivated to turn out in historic numbers. Abolishing the Electoral College would go a long way toward reminding us that, as then-candidate Barack Obama so eloquently put it, “We are not a collection of red states and blue states. We are the United States of America.”

In short, part of the sense of wonder and anticipation, of slight political disorientation many of us are experiencing post-midterm elections, comes now from recognition that large parts of the country were not “lost” permanently to a cult of authoritarianism. The reuniting of the American people around a common reality (Trump is nuts, cruel, and incompetent) in search of a better, fairer, kinder, and more honest government is one reason, I suspect, for the sense of euphoria many of us are feeling.

If Democrats govern well — and Republicans learn that they must do the same or face political extinction — we just might sustain this newfound sense of national camaraderie and shared purpose. Then, “red states” might become an oddity for the history books, not a defining feature of American politics.