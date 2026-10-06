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Weatogue Guy's avatar
Weatogue Guy
8h

Did you see his attack on Tom Cotton for opposing year-round Daylight Saving Times? Trump argued that DST would give golfers and tennis players more late-day sunlight. Too bad for the kids going to school at 9 a.m. in the dark. Trump sees only what benefits him. Worst president ever.

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Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
8h

I posted here a number of months ago that I thought tRump was progressing from the equivalent of stage 1 Alzheimers to stage 2. There are only 3. And without access to his examinations, neuropsychiatric testing, MRI scans, and labs I am unwilling to hazard a guess at which dementing illness he so obviously has. He is progressing from constant confabulation to rampant word salad. But he has - with the constant machinations of his lackeys - control of the Government, the military, the nuclear codes, and the mainstream media. He is simply insane - we have a madman in the Whitehouse and nobody will stop him.

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