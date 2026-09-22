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Jason's avatar
Jason
1hEdited

'California Governor Gavin Newsom, who seems to have supported the deal (and was praised by Ellison!), now will face a huge challenge to a possible presidential run. '

This is just Newsom's latest display of his dedication to the billionaire class and the most recent affirmation of his status as a corporate Democrat, through and through.

Hopefully he will not only 'face a huge challenge to a possible presidential run' - he should not even be considered. He is exactly the wrong kind of Democrat the party and the country need right now.

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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
1hEdited

If/when Dems take control, there must be consequences for the law-breakers in the Trump administration. Congress must make clear that supporting future Trump lawbreaking will result in jail time. First priority, however, must remain setting the stage for continued wins by addressing the issues voters care about most. But a 545 member Congress certainly has enough members to address the full range of things that need doing. That is, if they can stop spending so much time fund raising and traveling home. We need a level of commitment from the people we elect that hasn't been in evidence in quite a while. If they won't do that, throw them out and try again.

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