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Deb Haugh's avatar
Deb Haugh
11h

Come on Maine. She’s gotta go. Vote!

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Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
11h

Susan Collins is emblematic of what the latter day rethuglican party has become. Mean, corrupt, spineless, and kowtowing to an insane president. They are mindlessly tribal and see nothing wrong with their worldview... They are cruel for the sake of being cruel and seem to enjoy hurting our people and the Country. Vote these evil bastards out over the next 2 weeks.

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