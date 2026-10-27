The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randi Hacker's avatar
Randi Hacker
8hEdited

Israel's behavior is shameful, especially for an ethnic group that was, itself, once the target of pogroms and ethnic cleansing. I don't believe you can claim victimhood at the same time that you make others victims.

After all, Israel/Palestine is the ancestral home of Palestinians too.

Additionally, there's a Jewish tenet: tikkun olam -- repair the world. I don't see that this fits into that at all.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Jason's avatar
Jason
8hEdited

Rubin is correct- we absolutely need to abandon the euphemism of 'settler' which evokes some intrepid, yet pastoral image, and replace it with the much more accurate 'terrorist'. I have been saying this in these comment threads for some time. It should also be noted these terrorists are fully supported by the IDF and the Israeli government.

As far as today's election goes: one thing the candidates have in common is all of them oppose a Palestinian state, and none of them stand for any meaningful opposition to the ongoing genocide in Gaza or the escalating apartheid driven takeover of the West Bank.

Haifa-based lawyer Diana Buttu said this yesterday:

"“…this election is not a referendum on genocide, nor is it a referendum on the mythical “two- state solution.” This is a contest about who is going to be tougher with Palestinians, and (Syrians, Lebanese, Iranians, Qataris, you name it and, as always), Palestinians are in the crosshairs of these candidates. This is why the division of “Netanyahu bloc” versus “anti-Netanyahu bloc” makes absolutely no sense, for the “solutions” being offered look remarkably identical; and none of them envision Palestinians living in our homeland.”"

For the 5 million + Palestinians living under occupation, who of course have no say whatsoever in who will become the next PM, the options range from bad to worse.

Reply
Share
11 replies
75 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture