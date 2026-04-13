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Coffee with Contrarians ft. April Ryan and Simon Rosenberg

HUGE Contrarian announcement, Hungry outs a dictator, Republicans face an electoral and budgetary crisis, and the President beefs with the Pope
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Norman Eisen, Simon Rosenberg, and April Ryan
Apr 13, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians featuring April Ryan and Simon Rosenberg! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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