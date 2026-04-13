Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians featuring April Ryan and Simon Rosenberg! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian
Coffee with Contrarians ft. April Ryan and Simon Rosenberg
HUGE Contrarian announcement, Hungry outs a dictator, Republicans face an electoral and budgetary crisis, and the President beefs with the Pope
Apr 13, 2026
∙ Paid
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
Recent Posts