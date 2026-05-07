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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Juan Proaño

Protests erupt around the country against gerrymandering and fighting back against Callais
Norman Eisen's avatar
Juan Proaño's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Norman Eisen, Juan Proaño, April Ryan, and The Contrarian
May 07, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Juan Proaño! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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