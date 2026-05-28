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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Katie Phang & Adam Klasfeld

DOJ's investigation against E. Jean Carroll, war on Iran...and maybe Cuba?, and Alabama redistricting
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Katie Phang's avatar
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Norman Eisen, Katie Phang, and Adam Klasfeld
May 28, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guests Adam Klasfeld and Katie Phang! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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