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James's avatar
James
2d

‘America must have one tier of justice for all.’

Democrats must shout this from the treetops. Americans must know absolutely the crimes committed by these oligarchs and their henchmen. The notion that Trump, for one, will never spend a minute in jail after committing crimes -- fraud, rape, child molestation, embezzlement, bribery, insurrection, treason -- that would have seen any of the rest of us put away for life, should be at the front of everyone's mind and on the tip of their tongues.

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Tim_TEC's avatar
Tim_TEC
2d

Remember when the MAGA Republicans squawked incessantly about the weaponization of the DOJ under President Biden?

Those were lies.

MAGA Barbie Bondi weaponized the DOJ as never seen before in American history. She violated the Epstein Files Transparency Act protecting Trump and the rich elites in the Epstein Class, she had the MAGA inquisition into everyyone who was a Trump opponent, she refused to prosecute any crimes committed by Republicans or friends of Trump, and she gutted the DOJ of everyone but fervent Trump bootlickers.

The damage she and Trump have done to our justice system will take a generation to repair.

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