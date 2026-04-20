[VIDEO] A trans woman was, allegedly, followed second-by-second by Madison Square Garden’s arena cameras, even to the bathroom. The woman was not a criminal or person of interest — she was a Knicks super-fan the venue did not want on video during a game.
JD doesn't belong in the Senate let alone potus. The definition of en empty suit elected to the Senate by tech bro billions.
Jen, so many talk of a rally of Republicans behind DJT,Jr. for 2028. Please say it ain't so. When they say that what do they mean by Republicans? Die Hard MAGAts, the 1% Republicans, Congress Republicans looking to stay in control?