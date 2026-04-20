The Contrarian

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rpasea's avatar
rpasea
5h

JD doesn't belong in the Senate let alone potus. The definition of en empty suit elected to the Senate by tech bro billions.

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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
5h

Jen, so many talk of a rally of Republicans behind DJT,Jr. for 2028. Please say it ain't so. When they say that what do they mean by Republicans? Die Hard MAGAts, the 1% Republicans, Congress Republicans looking to stay in control?

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