Evening RoundupEvening Roundup, April 21Where is Congress?, Catholics should dump Trump!, constitutional skids for Project 2025, The Movement, cartoons, The Pod, and more!The ContrarianApr 21, 2026197123ShareSpotlight‘Cause You Gotta Have FaithLegal DebriefTrump, McConnell, Roberts. That’s Not Rule of Law. It’s Rule by LawApr 21By Alex AronsonThe constitutional skids for Project 2025 have been greased by a Trumpian federal judiciary that is carrying out its own autocratic revolutionRead full storyMedia CenterThe PodHow Will the War with Iran End?The Contrarian and Jennifer Rubin·Apr 21We’re now 7 weeks into Trump’s war with Iran. And despite Trump’s claims the Strait of Hormuz is now in American hands and an American victory is near, behind closed doors, Trump seems more focused on delaying a resolution and blaming it on Iran.Read full storyThe Contrarian Covers the Democracy MovementThe Contrarian·Apr 21Read full storyKash Patel and the G-MenMichael de Adder·Apr 21Read full storyStay classyNick Anderson·Apr 21Read full storySubscribe197123Share
The incompetence & corruption of TACO Trump & Co is staggering. Trump & Co corruption knows no bounds & the world's dictators & billionaire developers know it. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/19/us/politics/syrian-billionaires-needed-a-favor-in-washington-they-invoked-the-trump-name.html?smid=url-share
Meanwhile Trump's war of choice which he claimed we won in the 1st hour has inflicted the kind of damage that takes years to repair.
Resist MAGA gangster grifter authoritarianism! Vote Sane. #VoteBlue! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZdkRiTs_4w