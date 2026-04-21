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Joseph McPhillips
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The incompetence & corruption of TACO Trump & Co is staggering. Trump & Co corruption knows no bounds & the world's dictators & billionaire developers know it. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/19/us/politics/syrian-billionaires-needed-a-favor-in-washington-they-invoked-the-trump-name.html?smid=url-share

Meanwhile Trump's war of choice which he claimed we won in the 1st hour has inflicted the kind of damage that takes years to repair.

Resist MAGA gangster grifter authoritarianism! Vote Sane. #VoteBlue! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZdkRiTs_4w

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