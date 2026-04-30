The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mike hardy's avatar
mike hardy
2h

The Dean clearly and succinctly summarized the disappointing and illogical decision of SCOTUS on the Voting Rights Act.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture