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The Movement
Defend Voting Rights, Mobilize For May Day
Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.
The American Gun Violence Epidemic
Yes, Shootings Are Traumatic. Welcome to Our World
Active shooter drills are muscle memory for almost every American born in the past 30 or so years. So it is no surprise that during the horrific White House Correspondents Dinner (WHCD) shooting, the younger attendees reacted the quickest.
Gun Violence Deeply and Uniquely Impacts Women and Children
Much ink has been spilled on the violent scene at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. No doubt the entire story is an indictment of so much of what is wrong in American life. Take your pick: the scourge of incendiary political rhetoric, vast partisan polarization, a nationwide mental health crisis, the calamity that is the federal government’s longs…
Supreme Court Debrief
The Supreme Court’s Racist Rerun
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. finally got what he wanted. He has been working toward this moment since he was a young lawyer in the Reagan Justice Department arguing that the Voting Rights Act that ended Jim Crow was a mistake. On Wednesday, after decades of methodical court-packing and chipping away at civil rights law, he finally got there. The 6-…
A Devastating Decision for Voting Rights
The Supreme Court’s Wednesday ruling in Louisiana v. Callais will come to be regarded as part of a Hall of Shame of devastating decisions for civil rights. That Hall of Shame includes cases such as Dred Scott v. Sanford, Plessy v. Ferguson, Korematsu v. United States
Media Center
The Dean clearly and succinctly summarized the disappointing and illogical decision of SCOTUS on the Voting Rights Act.