Cardozo and Columbia law professor Gabor Rona joined Katie Phang Tuesday on Legal Fight Club, a YouTube show hosted by The Contrarian’s co-founder Norm Eisen and attorney and Katie Phang, a lawyer and legal analyst, to talk about President Trump’s handling of the war in Iran. Legal Fight Club brings viewers inside the legal and political fight to uphold…
The 25th Amendment can be a matter of record, like the 2 🍊 1.0 impeachments. It will go nowhere.
Maybe it's best to avoid Vance getting in. He's a quiet kind of ruthless virus. If 🤪 is gone, the US State of Amnesia will resume. Gas goes down and they shrug their shoulders and enjoy the summer.
Better a LAME DUCK wallowing in orange sauce,(appropriately), as a Tsunami takes the House and Senate.
Mustn't lose momentum?!!
Disgusting behavior by our alleged president and his staff!!!