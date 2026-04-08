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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
11m

The 25th Amendment can be a matter of record, like the 2 🍊 1.0 impeachments. It will go nowhere.

Maybe it's best to avoid Vance getting in. He's a quiet kind of ruthless virus. If 🤪 is gone, the US State of Amnesia will resume. Gas goes down and they shrug their shoulders and enjoy the summer.

Better a LAME DUCK wallowing in orange sauce,(appropriately), as a Tsunami takes the House and Senate.

Mustn't lose momentum?!!

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Nikki Econnomou's avatar
Nikki Econnomou
just now

Disgusting behavior by our alleged president and his staff!!!

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