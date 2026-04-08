Toxic Religious Rhetoric & Why a Ceasefire in Iran Isn't Enough

The constant references and invocation of white Christian nationalism are unmistakable in the rhetoric of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump. Announcing intentions to commit genocide, wiping out civilizations, allusions to apocalypse—these are not accidental references.

Robert P. Jones is the president of the Public Religion Research Institute, and is one of the premier thinkers about white Christian nationalism. Jen and Robby discussed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s religious rhetoric, the dangers of Trump’s refrigerator-magnet style theology, and more.

And, law professor and former United States Attorney Joyce Vance [19:55] and Jen looked at the consequences of the disastrous war in Iran after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire, the small group of Republicans, slowly, but finally, saying enough is enough, and why the upcoming midterms are absolutely critical to stopping Donald Trump.