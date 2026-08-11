Evening Roundup, August 11
America's lynx of liberty, a Jared special, Let's Do Lunch, April Ryan with Tara Setmayer, The Pod talks Epstein files, and more
Spotlight Story
A Must Read from Jared
Pipping Hot Tea
Media Center
Join us LIVE
Wednesday at 9:15am ET here: April Ryan and Maria Cardona
A HERO FOR OUR TIME?
It has been reliably reported that this past July, Donald Trump flew to Ankara, Turkey for NATO meetings in the gold plated jet grifted to him by Qatar. The plan was to then transport Trump after the meetings to England in Trump’s prior presidential jet which would ultimately be replaced by the Qatar jet for Trump’s return flight to Washington. [ The term “Air Force One” only applies to the plane that the President is actually in at that time.]
There was much press coverage and pictures taken as Trump boarded his former jumbo jet in Ankara after the meetings for the flight to England. What was recently revealed, however, was that either shortly before or while Trump and the journalists covering him were on board his plane that was on the tarmac and prepared to fly them to England, the Secret Service came into possession of intelligence that Iranian sponsored terrorists were targeting this plane. The Secret Service then instructed the flight crew to advise all passengers to lower their shades. The Secret Service then hurriedly and clandestinely, and out of view of the journalists on board, snuck Trump off the side of the plane onto the lift of a catering truck, which then transported Trump to a military aircraft that then flew him to England.
The journalists, who believed that Trump was still on board what they thought was Air Force One, were then flown to England without being advised of the threat or that Trump had fled the plane or that their plane may have turned into bait for the terrorists.
BUT THAT’S NOT ALL FOLKS:
Trump’s military plane, with him on it, arrived in England just before Trump’s jumbo jet which the journalists on the plane believed to be Air Force One with Trump still on it. AND HERE’S THE KICKER: The Secret Service then clandestinely smuggled Trump back onto the plane without any journalists knowing that he had ever left it.
When the door to the plane opened, Trump was greeted by the photo press, undoubtedly with his usual smirk, without any journalists knowing that he had deserted them and only returned to the plane when the coast was clear.
Hypothetically, wouldn’t all this have been as if Secret Service in Dallas in 1963 advised JFK at the last minute either not to ride in the open car with Texas Governor John Connolly or to put a dummy in the back seat because they had a confidential informant advising them that there was going to be an assassination attempt on Kennedy’s life? Had Kennedy, who was sitting directly behind Connolly, switched into an undercover car, Connolly would unquestionably have been killed. As it was, Connolly was struck by a bullet, which had apparently first hit Kennedy, causing him to be seriously wounded—suffering injuries to his back/chest, right wrist, and left thigh—but survived.
Behold the American hero of our time, who needlessly and surreptitiously abandoned a plane full of journalists knowing that there was credible intelligence that the plane was targeted for a terrorist attack and leaving the plane, filled with journalists, to serve as a decoy for the attack.
Along with all the statues around the country that Trump is commissioning to glorify his memory, there should be a statue of Trump sneaking out the side door of his aircraft and into a catering van without addressing the safety of the journalists he was abandoning and without so much as a farewell wave to those journalists whom he might have speculated would never see their families again.
So the Felonious Trump and his SS agents were okay with using repoters and WH staff as decoys. Their lives in danger? Who cares. Certainly not our dear leader, who reveled in the deception. Hmm.