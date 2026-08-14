The Contrarian

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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
1h

Trump hates Muslims unless they’re his Muslims like his Saudi buddy that cut up a journalist, or the bitcoin investors, or the Qataris who gave him a plane. Those Muslims are just fine with him.

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