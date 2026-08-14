The Trump Regime Just Made It Easier to Hide Money
Last week, Donald Trump’s Treasury Department announced that it would “permanently remove the requirement for U.S. companies and U.S. persons to report beneficial ownership information” and that it would delete all such information filed with the U.S. government in the past.
Trump’s Woke Presidency: Georgetown Was the Blueprint
The First Amendment does far more than protect an individual’s right to speak. It protects the independence of the institutions through which ideas are formed, tested, challenged, and debated. Universities, newspapers, churches, law firms, advocacy organizations, and countless institutions of civil society exist not to serve the government, but to remai…
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Trump hates Muslims unless they’re his Muslims like his Saudi buddy that cut up a journalist, or the bitcoin investors, or the Qataris who gave him a plane. Those Muslims are just fine with him.