No One Can Keep ICE's Escalating Abuses out of the News
On July 18, Jose Chajon-Raxon, an Guatemalan immigrant, sat in New Jersey’s Delaney Hall Detention Center after being arrested by ICE agents. On July 19, he was hospitalized after experiencing “seizure-like activity.” On July 22, he disappeared after being released from the hospital.
Plane Ruse: Does Trump vs. the Media Now Have Life-or-Death Stakes?
Before a flight home from Turkey last month, President Trump and a few aides were snuck off of an airplane, shuffled into a catering truck, and moved onto another aircraft. The reason involved some sort of possible threat from Iran. The traveling press and some White House staff remained on the main flight, with no inkling that the president wasn’t with…
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The WSJ editorial board needs to SHUT UP.
Trump & Co corruption grifting & self enrichment is epic. https://the1a.org/segments/if-you-can-keep-it-how-trumps-getting-rich-as-president/
A bank closed Trump accounts for ‘Anti-Money Laundering Reasons.’ So now Trump & Co gives Trump & Co… a bank? Preliminary approval of an app for a bk charter by Trump’s crypto firm: just more staggering corruption.