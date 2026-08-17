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bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
1h

The WSJ editorial board needs to SHUT UP.

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
2h

Trump & Co corruption grifting & self enrichment is epic. https://the1a.org/segments/if-you-can-keep-it-how-trumps-getting-rich-as-president/

A bank closed Trump accounts for ‘Anti-Money Laundering Reasons.’ So now Trump & Co gives Trump & Co… a bank? Preliminary approval of an app for a bk charter by Trump’s crypto firm: just more staggering corruption.

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