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Johan
5h

An attorney general auditioning by loyalty instead of law, and a war that keeps getting declared over so the ending can be sold again. Both are the same trick. Strip an institution of its actual function and keep the nameplate on the door.

The DOJ that serves one man is not a justice department, it is a garrison with letterhead. The war that ends every few weeks never ended, it just needed another announcement. Watch the function, not the label. The label is the last thing to go.

Johan . 🐌

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