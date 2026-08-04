Evening Roundup, August 4
Blanche puts Trump first, government-sponsored cooking show, the always-ending Iran war, Senator Whitehouse talks Blanche's chances, April Ryan with Bryan Fink, and more
Spotlight Story
Stacey Young, Justice Connection founder
Hot Mic
Media Center
Join us LIVE Wednesday at 9:15am ET here: April Ryan & Simon Rosenberg
Join us LIVE Thursday at 9:15am ET: April Ryan & Harry Litman
An attorney general auditioning by loyalty instead of law, and a war that keeps getting declared over so the ending can be sold again. Both are the same trick. Strip an institution of its actual function and keep the nameplate on the door.
The DOJ that serves one man is not a justice department, it is a garrison with letterhead. The war that ends every few weeks never ended, it just needed another announcement. Watch the function, not the label. The label is the last thing to go.
Johan . 🐌