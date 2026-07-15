The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
5hEdited

ICE rubbed OUT, abolished, dismantled and most of all, ACCOUNTABILITY!

No Pseudo Dictator's Goon Squad.

Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

No we don’t need ICE just think of the economic impact it would have to completely abolish them. Ben is right.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture