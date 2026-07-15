[VIDEO] As Republican Congressman Chip Roy wraps up his tenure in the House of Representatives, Texas’s 21st district is up for grabs in November. Two vastly different candidates are vying for the seat: Democrat Kristin Hook, a former federal scientist, faces off against Republican Mark Teixeira, a former Major League Baseball player.
ICE rubbed OUT, abolished, dismantled and most of all, ACCOUNTABILITY!
No Pseudo Dictator's Goon Squad.
No we don’t need ICE just think of the economic impact it would have to completely abolish them. Ben is right.