A Collection of Blanche Checks
For months, Acting AG Todd Blanche has dodged a clear answer — but The Contrarian hasn't looked away. Here's a range of takes on Trump's ex-lawyer ahead of his confirmation hearing to lead the DOJ.
“We have a man who’s doing a great job, I’ll tell you. I knew it! Because he kept me out of jail for years! Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.” — Donald Trump
“If President Trump chooses to nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I’ll say, ‘Thank you very much. I love you, sir.’” — Todd Blanche
What a stomach-turning statement: "I love you sir" UGH
How laudatory that Blanche has built a successful career by keeping Trump out of jail — for years!
Who of us can't say that keeping out of jail has been such a constant challenge?