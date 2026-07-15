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Claire Bush's avatar
Claire Bush
3h

What a stomach-turning statement: "I love you sir" UGH

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Simply Susan's avatar
Simply Susan
2h

How laudatory that Blanche has built a successful career by keeping Trump out of jail — for years!

Who of us can't say that keeping out of jail has been such a constant challenge?

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