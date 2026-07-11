This week, we’ll see the confirmation hearings for Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general. Though you should never bet against the cowardice of the Trump majority in the Senate, Blanche’s disgraceful lack of ethics — including in his mishandling of the Epstein files — has amply demonstrated why he should not get their votes.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche tells lawmakers at a June 2 House Appropriations subcommittee oversight hearing that the Justice Department is not moving forward with the Trump slush fund. (C-SPAN)

But don’t just take my word for it. Instead, consider the evidence represented by the word of over 100 former judges. Their bar complaint asking the New York State Bar to investigate Blanche for multiple ethics issues is a shocking expose. We at Democracy Defenders Fund with Lawyers Defending American Democracy were proud to represent the judges — and to lay out what is in effect an epic indictment of the acting AG.

Like the rest of my over 300 legal matters and cases, your paid subscriptions helped make it possible. All profits go to support pro-democracy litigation like this complaint.

Let’s start with Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion slush fund. As the judges’ complaint outlines, Blanche helped orchestrate an egregious settlement between Trump as a private citizen and the Trump administration. This sweetheart deal would have green-lit payouts to Trump allies, including Jan. 6 insurrectionists who attacked law enforcement, from a taxpayer-funded $1.776 billion fund. The terms of this settlement also purport to shield Trump, his family, and their businesses from all investigations by the IRS or other agencies for any past conduct — unheard-of treatment for any American president.

As we and the judges said in the complaint, “This extraordinary ‘sight unseen’ global release of liability not only violates longstanding norms established in the Justice Manual, but it could serve as the functional equivalent of a backdoor blanket pardon—inoculating President Trump, his family, and any ‘related or affiliated individuals’ from federal oversight to the overwhelming prejudice of the interests of Mr. Blanche’s client: the United States.”

In addition, Blanche oversaw a growing list of abusive and frivolous investigations against perceived opponents of the administration and personal foes of Trump. Our complaint highlights two examples: Kilmar Abrego Garcia and James Comey. A judge threw out the Abrego Garcia indictment, concluding that “[t]he evidence before this Court sadly reflects an abuse of prosecuting power.” And both of Comey’s indictments, also on such limited grounds, suggest that Blanche and his Justice Department were seeking to punish one of Trump’s chief “political enemies.”

Last, and perhaps worst of all, we demonstrate that Blanche’s personal involvement in the bungled release of the Epstein files is also cause for investigation. Not only did he oversee the failure to properly redact the names of nearly 100 victims, but he also failed to release information required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. As if that were not bad enough, Blanche’s “communications and actions suggest that he may have been motivated to end inquiries into the Epstein files to protect Mr. Trump and himself in violation of his duty of loyalty to the United States,” the Bar complaint noted. As Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) expressed in his recent Contrarian essay, “A government of laws is the opposite of what Blanche wants; he wants all the laws flat before Trump.”

Others also have been speaking out. This week, just days before his confirmation hearing, more than 1,200 former Department of Justice employees urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to reject Blanche’s nomination, warning that he has compromised the DOJ’s independence and integrity. The Justice Connection deserves credit for organizing this extraordinary, unprecedented effort, bringing together DOJ alumni from 14 administrations with thousands of years of collective experience in defense of the Justice Department. Their letter aptly points out that under Blanche’s leadership, more than 16,000 employees have left the DOJ, including over a quarter of its attorneys — many of whom were forced to choose between keeping their jobs and carrying out vindictive prosecutions and other unethical assignments.

Former pardon attorney Liz Oyer wrote an extraordinary missive to the Judiciary Committee as well. She recounts that Blanche fired her after she refused to fulfill a request from his office to use her official position to advance a favor for a friend of the president — restoring federal firearms rights to an individual convicted of domestic abuse. And in an effort to prevent Oyer from informing Congress about his actions, Blanche directed U.S. Marshals to deliver an intimidating letter to her home and initiated an — in our view — unfounded professional misconduct complaint against her.

There you have it Contrarians. It’s a compelling case against Blanche, and you are a part of it — thanks to your paid subscriptions. If you are not a paid subscriber, please consider becoming one.

Of course, your paid subscriptions also help make possible our pro-democracy coverage every day. We think there is nothing quite like it. To see for yourself here, as usual, is the best of this week’s Contrarian.

Targeting Citizens

Are You Anti-Fascist? Then MAGA Would Call You a Domestic Terrorist

Lily Conway wrote on the outrageous sentencing of anti-ICE protesters and the criminalization of dissent. “The vagueness of the Justice Department’s definition of ‘anti-fascist’ is a purposeful obfuscation meant to grant wide permissions to the legal and criminal enforcement arms of the state to go after anyone they deem to be too critical.”

If All Lives Mattered, This Administration Would Seek Justice for Nolan Xavier Wells’ Death

Carron J. Philips wrote on the death of Nolan Xavier Wells and the all-too-revealing lack of federal law enforcement attention. “A Black boy among a large group of white teenagers in the Deep South disappeared and died, and suddenly nobody knows anything.”

The Spy List Washington Should Not Build

Brian O’Neill wrote on the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s push for a consolidated list of intelligence targets — which, in the wrong hands (theirs), “becomes a tool for control, exposure, and political misuse.”

Supreme Court Shame

Reining in a Rogue Supreme Court

Norman Ornstein gave a blistering analysis of Slaughter v. Trump, in which the Supreme Court ruled last week that the president can fire independent regulators at will and called on Congress to exercise its constitutional authority to rein in a court bent on undermining democracy itself. The Founders “did not see the Supreme Court as all-powerful.”

The Supreme Court’s Extremists Continue to Attack Good Governance

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) wrote on how the Supreme Court’s attack on independent regulation serves exclusively the corrupt interests of “billionaire polluters.” “The extremist wing on the Supreme Court apparently knows better [than] every federal and state government [and] decades of previous justices.”

An Authoritarian’s Dream

Nancy Gertner and John Shattuck wrote on the Supreme Court’s latest decisions as an exercise in propping up an otherwise flailing presidency with the tools of autocracy — which is, they point out, not always a winning long-term strategy. “Let us not forget that King George III was sacked by the American people.”

Revisionist Reality

The Clouds Are Warning Us

Mike Tidwell wrote on how disappearing clouds could be making extreme weather events like the July 4 heat wave worse, even as Republicans continue to reject the reality of climate change. “We could be heading for a world in which only by mimicking volcanic eruptions can we fend off hell on Earth.”

America’s Choice: Authoritarian Propaganda, or an Honest History?

Jeff Nesbit wrote on a recent White House “hit piece” on the Smithsonian: its latest authoritarian attempt to replace historical scholarship with state propaganda. “True patriotism does not require a country to lie to its children about its past to ensure their loyalty to its future.”

Split Screen: Building a Legacy by Destroying History

Azza Cohen analyzed Trump’s destructive, gonzo image-making, from Mar-a-Lago-ifying the White House to flooding social media with AI fever dreams, as a means of drowning institutional memory. “Let us not fall for all the gilded distractions.”

Fighting Back

Trump Has Blazed a Path to Midterm Victories — for Democrats

Jill Lawrence called on Democrats to get past inside skirmishes and back to the job of building the big tent required ahead of the midterms. “It’s time to make the best, most heartfelt, most relatable case you can to the people you want to represent.”

Undaunted

In this week’s Undaunted, Jennifer Rubin celebrated the lower-court judges continuing to hold the line against Trump’s attempts to undermine free and fair elections. “This crucial work is all the more critical given the slim thread by which election law sanity hangs at the Supreme Court.”

Demand ICE Accountability, Make ‘Good Trouble’

Our latest Calls to Action include ways to oppose Todd Blanche’s AG confirmation, stop Russ Vought’s takeover of science grants, support trans youth, and more routes to Good Trouble.

The Contrarian Covers the Democracy Movement

This week, we saw protests to demand justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s fatal shooting by ICE agents, data center protests, No Kings on the 4th of July, veterans marching for “Freedom over Fascism,” and more.

Cartoons, Culture, & Fun Stuff

Our cartoonists took on the bang-wrapped whimper of Freedom 250 (‘It’s Gonna Be Forever, Or It’s Gonna Go Down In Flames’, Nick Anderson; Tom the Dancing Bug, Ruben Bolling), a better name for Trump’s crypto (Mine, Mine, Mine, Michael de Adder), and the administration’s strategic direction (Hey, Who’s Driving This Car?, Nick Anderson).

The Glorious Spectacle of John Oliver on ‘General Hospital’

Meredith Blake wrote on the real can’t-miss pop culture event of recent weeks, in which comedian — and genuine soap fan — John Oliver got the “juicy” role he always wanted and TV viewers got a crossover for the ages. Taylor and Travis could never.

So, Your Country Hosted the World Cup

Megan Armstrong wrote on the complexities of loving a grand global celebration of sport — that’s also yet another showcase for corruption. “FIFA President Gianni Infantino met his match in U.S. President Donald Trump.”