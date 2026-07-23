This month, Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers killed another unarmed individual. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old father of three U.S. citizen children, lived in the United States for 35 years and had no criminal convictions. He was driving to a construction job site with three co-workers to build homes in Houston’s suburbs when ICE ag…
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“He’s not Putin. And this is not Russia,” Jim Acosta, former White House correspondent for CNN, said of Donald Trump. Acosta is sending a strong message before the latest attempt for a 2026 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, a Friday night redo of the April 26 event marred by gunfire at the Washington Hilton Hotel.