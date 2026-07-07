The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
3h

The article about John Oliver is a great diversion from the endless outrages of thr Trump administration.

I haven't watched any soaps in years, and I weaned myself off the Real Housewives; that said, we all have our guilty pleasures!

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

It is past time congress enacted ethics rules on SCOTUS. Enactment and enforcement is what is needed. The fact they’ve been allowed to get away with so much is now seeping into their rulings on many of these cases. They are acting essentially as super legislators. That must come to a halt.

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