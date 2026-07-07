Evening Roundup, July 7
Senator Whitehouse scolds SCOTUS, disappearing clouds, World Cup jubilation, who slapped John Oliver?, April Ryan with Lisa Rice, and the Pod
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The article about John Oliver is a great diversion from the endless outrages of thr Trump administration.
I haven't watched any soaps in years, and I weaned myself off the Real Housewives; that said, we all have our guilty pleasures!
It is past time congress enacted ethics rules on SCOTUS. Enactment and enforcement is what is needed. The fact they’ve been allowed to get away with so much is now seeping into their rulings on many of these cases. They are acting essentially as super legislators. That must come to a halt.