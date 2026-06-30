Evening Roundup, June 30: We Protected Birthright Citizenship!
Recapping birthright citizenship WIN, anyone want merch?, hijacking religion, upholding freedom of the press, LIVE REACTIONS at SCOTUS, April Ryan with Janai Nelson, and The Pod
Birthright Citizenship Victory!
Limited Edition Screen Prints!
Celebrate America 250 with The Art of Resistance
This limited-edition collection of screen prints is created to honor the American tradition of leveraging creative expression to inspire change.
What's the big victory here? That only 5 justices voted against trump, one was mixed in his feelings about the situation which is astonishing that he would not accept the fact that the only way one can modify or eliminate a writing in the Constitution is a 3/4 vote by the states. I could understand why Alito and Thomas voted against it, but I can't understand Gorsuch nor Kavanaugh who apparently forgot that the SCOTUS cannot suggest an alternative, given the very thin argument he made splitting his vote into two. Though people are thrilled and happy about the outcome the vote should have been 9-0 if we had a solid Supreme Court who followed the rule of law, and the terms of how one can remove an Amendment or attempt to modify one. This victory has a coldness to it that shouldn't make anyone happy that our country is turning its corner from an autocracy attempt.
If this Court cannot unanimously recognize and enforce plain constitutional language upheld by the same 1890s Court that wrote Plessy v. Ferguson, then there’s no victory here and our rights are deeply and more imperiled by this Court than by stumbling, fumbling idiotic Trump. Let’s avoid the beltway glorification of these pompous un-American ignoramuses.