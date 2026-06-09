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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

Jen Rubin said it best in her Words and Phrases column today.

Pulte is not qualified in the least. We all know what this is about. Someone who will do Trump’s bidding and step outside the realm of their duties. The last thing we need is a conflict of interest between a corrupt president and his AG.

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Angie's avatar
Angie
4h

Blanche and Pulte will be installed to steal the elections. That's what they're for. The Dems better have a plan and it isn't me making another f'kn sign.

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