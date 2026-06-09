Evening Roundup, June 9
Racist Young Republicans chat gets worse, coordinated investigations, Blanche isn't qualified, prepare for birthright citizenship decision, The Pod, & April Ryan w/ Kelley Robinson
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Todd Blanche, AG of DOJ?
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Jen Rubin said it best in her Words and Phrases column today.
Pulte is not qualified in the least. We all know what this is about. Someone who will do Trump’s bidding and step outside the realm of their duties. The last thing we need is a conflict of interest between a corrupt president and his AG.
Blanche and Pulte will be installed to steal the elections. That's what they're for. The Dems better have a plan and it isn't me making another f'kn sign.