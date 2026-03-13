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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Trump is building concentration camps to detain migrants who have no criminal records or background. These detainment facilities are not equipped for high occupancy. Many if not most of them don’t even have adequate toilet facilities or sanitation systems and standards. It is questionable if these facilities are safe and even up to building codes. The government is in essence creating a public health hazard not just for the occupants but also the public at large. Typhoid fever is making a comeback and it is more antibiotic resistant than it has ever been. E. coli, Salmonella and Shigella along with norovirus, rotavirus, Covid, measles and others are all highly infectious diseases. Poor plumbing in these facilities with leaks into the groundwater contaminates the soil and water causing food and water borne illnesses. As we can see this is a public health hazard for everyone. Combine this with no vaccination requirements and antibiotic resistance and “we have a problem Houston”.

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Stephen Ranck's avatar
Stephen Ranck
1h

I had always thought that concentration camps started with the British in South Africa. What a surprize to learn they began with the US in Cuba.

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