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Merrill's avatar
Merrill
3h

Stupidity, Fascism, Racism and Hate. The four horsemen of the Trump Apocalypse. When oh when will the GOP face their folly, face the graveyard Trump is dragging them through?

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
2h

Meanwhile, an ailing, demented old man rages against the Supreme Court & all the other courts that ruled against his fraudulent 2020 election lies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKG8v5zPiIc

Resist MAGA gangster, grifter authoritarianism! Vote Sane. #VoteBlue!

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