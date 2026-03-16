[VIDEO] Last week, the sports world experienced a whirlwind. Team U.S. advanced to the finals at the World Baseball classic, Cameron Young wins the Player’s Championship (golf), and Jannik Sinner bested Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells final (tennis). Thankfully, Pablo Torre is here to help us keep track of it all.
Stupidity, Fascism, Racism and Hate. The four horsemen of the Trump Apocalypse. When oh when will the GOP face their folly, face the graveyard Trump is dragging them through?
Meanwhile, an ailing, demented old man rages against the Supreme Court & all the other courts that ruled against his fraudulent 2020 election lies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKG8v5zPiIc
Resist MAGA gangster, grifter authoritarianism! Vote Sane. #VoteBlue!