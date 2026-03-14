The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
4h

1. The magic word is EPSTEIN. Latest revelation is that the Epstein estate paid off a claim against Trump. https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/epstein-accountant-spills-bombshell-payout-215837049.html

2. Still waiting for the motions for Thomas and Alito to recuse.....

3. Why no SCOTUS motion to show cause why Trump is not in contempt over tariffs?

Reply
Share
Justin Sayne's avatar
Justin Sayne
4h

“I would catalog Trump’s Top 10 foreign policy failures as the latest entry in our Contrarian Top 10 lists.”

He is a failure. A complete failure as a human being. Somehow, we have elected the worst of us…..TWICE?!

As, the entire world must be thinking, “What an Idiot!” (And, what’s wrong with Americans to elect Utter Garbage like this?!)

Reply
Share
1 reply
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture