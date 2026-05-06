The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
1h

The roundup reads like a battle map drawn by people still convinced the war is electoral. Georgia, redistricting, the Fifth Circuit, Montana, November. Every item assumes the machinery still responds to votes counted honestly and rulings followed in good faith.

That assumption is the thing under attack, not a battlefield within it. The genre needs an editor who’ll ask what happens when the scoreboard itself is the target.

Johan 🐌

Former FSO

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture