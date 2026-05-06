2026 is a very busy year in Georgia. To start, there’s a special July election for the newly-opened seat in House District 13, the May Governor, House, and Senate primaries, and the November general election. By all accounts, Georgia is one of the key battleground states this political season.
The roundup reads like a battle map drawn by people still convinced the war is electoral. Georgia, redistricting, the Fifth Circuit, Montana, November. Every item assumes the machinery still responds to votes counted honestly and rulings followed in good faith.
That assumption is the thing under attack, not a battlefield within it. The genre needs an editor who’ll ask what happens when the scoreboard itself is the target.
Johan 🐌
Former FSO