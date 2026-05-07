Ted Turner, the brash, iconoclastic media mogul, yachtsman, rancher, and philanthropist who ushered in the 24/7 news cycle and forged a cable empire on old movies, reruns, and sports programming, died Wednesday at eighty-seven years old.
Across the Atlantic, a mother is grabbing her newborn baby hastily as evacuation orders ring out. A family is praying that the missile just shot down overhead will land in a nearby field instead of their street. An eighty-year-old woman is abandoning the only home she has ever known. A young girl is grieving a future she thinks may no longer be possible.