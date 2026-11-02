The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael L Hays's avatar
Michael L Hays
4h

Trump said "he was “only kidding” about renaming it the “Trump Reflecting Pool.” Good thing, too, since Trump never does any reflecting.

Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
30m

Senator Warnock was totally spot on today in his interview with April Ryan.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture