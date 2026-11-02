ELECTION NIGHT LIVE COVERAGE!
Real time updates. Tea with April Ryan, Derrick Johnson, and Ashley Etienne. Live with Jen and Tim. And more!
Join us for live election night coverage, starting at 5:30 PM ET, right here on Substack and on all our social media channels (@contrariannews).
See you tomorrow, Contrarians!
The Election Doesn’t End on Election Day
In November 2022, two county supervisors in Cochise County, Arizona, refused to certify their midterm results by the legal deadline, citing concerns about voting machines that state and federal officials said were unfounded. It took a court order to make sure those votes counted.
1 in 4 Trump Voters Have Buyer’s Remorse: How Will It Shape the Midterms?
Midterms are almost always a referendum on the president and party in power, and this year is no different. Three key trends are defining the midterm cycle, and the first is the biggest: a deeply unpopular president. President Trump’s job approval rating has plummeted, falling to 36 percent in
Wednesday, November 4: Natalie Fertig
Thursday, November 5: Adrienne Elrod
Trump said "he was “only kidding” about renaming it the “Trump Reflecting Pool.” Good thing, too, since Trump never does any reflecting.
Senator Warnock was totally spot on today in his interview with April Ryan.