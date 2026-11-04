Oh, what a night. I don’t think my phone has ever buzzed so much over the course of 12 consecutive hours — family group text, friend chats, Signal alerts, email pings. To be honest, I fell asleep on the early side and the last text I sent before nodding off was, “So goes Georgia, so goes the rest of the country.”
Congratulations!!
“NOW DOES HIS TITLE HANG LOOSE ABOUT HIM LIKE A GIANT’S ROBE UPON A DWARFISH THIEF” (Macbeth) Trump implored the electorate to vote as if his name was on their ballots. They did.