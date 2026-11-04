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Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
1h

Congratulations!!

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
1h

“NOW DOES HIS TITLE HANG LOOSE ABOUT HIM LIKE A GIANT’S ROBE UPON A DWARFISH THIEF” (Macbeth) Trump implored the electorate to vote as if his name was on their ballots. They did.

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