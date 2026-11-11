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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
1h

When right wing propagandists including Meghan Kelly, Musk, Trump & others claim that rapists like Russell Brand & Trump are victims...

Now can we begin to end the Trump & Co gaslighting, propaganda & serial criminality. Is there a line past which Billions in corruption & fraud ceases to be tolerated that Trump & Co have crossed?

Trump & Co will never give up on election denial grift, corruption & serial criminality. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gm917nd80HYhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrAuG5d2pvI

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Merrill's avatar
Merrill
39m

We are staring down threats to America's radically fundamental promise. Liberty, Equality and Justice.

The GOP can wiggle, squirm, deny and deflect for aiding and abetting Trump's tryanny in America, but We The People, 78 million of us, Democrats, Independents and Republicans, just voted to stop and turn the train around.

After Jan 3, Justice will come for Trump and all his co-conspiraors. Justice will come for Hegseth, the murderer. We will start to bring the governance and policies that the People voted for.

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