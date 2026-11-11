Understanding Today’s Top Stories

Word of the Day: Oversight is top of mind today as articles of impeachment for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were introduced in the House by Rep. Thomas Massie. Meanwhile, careful vote-counting continues in the Mississippi Senate race.

Impeachment

House members voted to refer articles of impeachment to the House Judiciary Committee. Not one Republican supported Massie’s efforts, which means there will NOT be an immediate floor vote on the motion to impeach Pete Hegseth.

Rep. Mike Levin, Appropriations Committee member and Co-Chair of the End Corruption Caucus, joined Jen before the vote to unpack why Pete Hegseth’s reckless actions in Iran indeed warrant impeachment — in addition to sharing his personal experience with Speaker Mike Johnson’s tried and true instinct to provide roadblocks to crucial legislation.

The Wake of the Blue-nami:

Mississippi is still counting — but there are plenty of Midterm upgrades we can celebrate definitively

Mississippi native Ebony Archie provides a singular perspective on Mississippi’s legacy, noting that — though the storied state has been disregarded by many in the mainstream political sphere, it stands as a land of firsts, momentum, and change.

Tuesday was only a week ago, and midterm results continue to roll in. But Tim Dickinson’s compilation of the Blue Tsunami’s biggest House “upgrades” allows us to revel in confirmed fresh faces…and perhaps delight in the departure of those they’re replacing in Congress.

Retribution for a MAGA-endorsed, high-T predator

Not that one (yet)! Or the other one. But Russell Brand, the English comedian, conspiracy theorist, and late convert to Christianity (a transparent, superficial pivot to win over the right), was recently convicted of rape — after decades of branding himself as a sexual predator. Read Meredith Blake’s comprehensive coverage of his sordid trajectory and of justice finally being served.

Sip & Learn

No Tuesday would be complete without knocking the pot over with the inimitable April Ryan, joined today by civil rights activist and the President & CEO of Color of Change, Nadine Smith. Today, they discussed black power in democracy, reaching the voters often left behind, Mississippi, and more!

Listen & Laugh