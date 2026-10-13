Trump’s Strategic Genius on Display Again
American farmers and truckers are paying painfully high diesel prices, and the midterm elections are three weeks away. President Donald Trump needs the price to come down, so his instinct, as it often is, is to scramble for a quick fix or to blame someone else. This weekend, he found both.
Who Are the Hellcats?
The Hellcats are three Democratic women military veterans running for Congress right now in flippable districts.
Wednesday, October 12: Rev. Paul Raushenbusch
Thursday, October 13: Ben Sheehan
Only the best? Katy Z's Tenure Will Be Measured in Scaramuccis. Before the lettuce turns brown... https://www.uncensoredobjection.com/p/her-tenure-will-be-measured-in-scaramuccis
How much more evidence is necessary to assess that Trump & Co's epic corruption has undermined U.S. national security & is driving the US economy over a cliff for the benefit of his oligarchs & kleptocrats? https://mitchthelawyer.substack.com/p/trump-just-fueled-putins-war-machine?
#VoteBlue!
Jen’s subtitle to her afternoon Jolt column “They can’t contain their Fascism” is spot on. We are up against Fascism. Please go vote and get others to vote too. Help someone register or give them a lift to the polls.