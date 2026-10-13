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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
5hEdited

Only the best? Katy Z's Tenure Will Be Measured in Scaramuccis. Before the lettuce turns brown... https://www.uncensoredobjection.com/p/her-tenure-will-be-measured-in-scaramuccis

How much more evidence is necessary to assess that Trump & Co's epic corruption has undermined U.S. national security & is driving the US economy over a cliff for the benefit of his oligarchs & kleptocrats? https://mitchthelawyer.substack.com/p/trump-just-fueled-putins-war-machine?

#VoteBlue!

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3hEdited

Jen’s subtitle to her afternoon Jolt column “They can’t contain their Fascism” is spot on. We are up against Fascism. Please go vote and get others to vote too. Help someone register or give them a lift to the polls.

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