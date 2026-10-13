Who Are the Hellcats?

The Hellcats are three Democratic women military veterans running for Congress right now in flippable districts.

They take their name from the famous Lady Hellcats, the first female Marines during World War I. These women fought for their right to join the military branch. They had to create their own makeshift uniforms and surprisingly earned the same pay as men of their rank.

As for the modern day Hellcats, these three women, all veterans, are part of a Signal group chat.

First, we have Cait Conley, running for NY-17 against Representative Mike Lawler. She’s a former army officer and served in special ops leadership. She deployed overseas six times to combat zones, including Iraq and Afghanistan.

Next up, we have JoAnna Mendoza running for AZ-06 against Rep. Juan Siskamani. She’s a retired U.S. Marine and served as a Gunnery Sergeant, Marine Corps Drill Officer and led the next generation of Marines.

And finally, we have Rebecca Bennett running for NJ-07 against Representative Tom Kean. She’s a former Navy helicopter pilot and served as an experimental test pilot.

When asked why they’re banding together under the banner of Hellcats, JoAnna Mendoza replied that the original Lady Hellcats broke barriers a century ago, and were reviving their legacy—but this time to defend the country we love from division and corruption.

So go make the OG Hellcats proud and exercise your civic duty: go vote!

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