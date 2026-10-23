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Critical Thinking
2h

Dissatisfaction with the government is bipartisan!

Recent polls indicate that:

- 80% of republicans and democrats want major changes to how the country is run.

- 74% Don’t trust DC to act in society’s best interest.

- 83% Republicans 80% Democrats believe major campaign donors have too much influence over Congress.

- 71% Republicans and 76% Democrats believe campaign spending should be limited.

- 90% Republicans and 93% Democrats believe corruption is a major problem government problem.

- 78% of voters are concerned about large, anonymous political donations.

- 81% Republicans 89% Democrats support a broad political reform package.

There are lots of areas where the numbers differ significantly more but this is a huge and important area of bipartisan agreement.

Of course both parties are more willing to put the blame on the other party, but that’s not surprising. The political divisions are not going away overnight, but a growing success of working together to solve common problems can only be beneficial to all.

One of the most powerful means we have to reduce the partisan wars is to categorically and strongly reject hate, demeaning or negative speech by either party. Politicians can disagree over issues without it.

Our constitution starts, “WE THE PEOPLE...” and our country was founded by people with many different ideas coming together and creating the greatest country ever, a beacon for the world.

Let’s put aside and reject the weapons of division and take up pen and paper once again for the benefit of all. This is a call for all voter’s to reject special interests, and rhetoric designed to divide us. By working together we can take back our power and our country.

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