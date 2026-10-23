Evening RoundupEvening Roundup, October 23: Vivek Ramaswamy and the World SeriesRamaswamy’s abominable ad, small-ball at the World Series, five movies to see this fall, France on fire, The Deep State, the Jolt, midterm roundup on the Pod, and moreThe ContrarianOct 23, 2026115112ShareSpotlightRamaswamy’s Vile Ad Must Not Be Minimized 3:02 PMBy Shalise Manza YoungRead full storyIn the HeadlinesBrewers, Rays Defied Today’s Power Surge on Way to World Series6:30 PMBy Frederic J. FrommerSmall-ball can win seasons. Can it win the whole thing?Read full storyCulture ClashFive Movies That Meet the Moment and Are Worth Your Time (and Money) Meredith Blake·8:31 PMThe leaves are changing color, the days are growing shorter, and the scent of pumpkin spice is wafting through the air, which can only mean one thing: Serious Movie Season is just around the corner.Read full storyFrance Is on Fire Again: Why the French Take to the StreetsJamie Schler·8:30 PM“Good news is rare these days, and every glittering ounce of it should be cherished and hoarded and worshipped and fondled like a priceless diamond.” — Hunter S. ThompsonRead full storyMedia CenterNot To Jinx It, But Early Voting Looks Good For DemsThe Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and 3 others·9:58 PMListen nowThe Deep StateMichael de Adder·3:49 PMRead full storyThe Depravity Is UndeniableJennifer Rubin·5:30 PMRead full storyTom the Dancing BugRuben Bolling·1:15 PMRead full storyThe Contrarian Covers the Democracy MovementThe Contrarian·12:48 PMRead full storyMonday, October 26: Randi Weingarten115112Share
Dissatisfaction with the government is bipartisan!
Recent polls indicate that:
- 80% of republicans and democrats want major changes to how the country is run.
- 74% Don’t trust DC to act in society’s best interest.
- 83% Republicans 80% Democrats believe major campaign donors have too much influence over Congress.
- 71% Republicans and 76% Democrats believe campaign spending should be limited.
- 90% Republicans and 93% Democrats believe corruption is a major problem government problem.
- 78% of voters are concerned about large, anonymous political donations.
- 81% Republicans 89% Democrats support a broad political reform package.
There are lots of areas where the numbers differ significantly more but this is a huge and important area of bipartisan agreement.
Of course both parties are more willing to put the blame on the other party, but that’s not surprising. The political divisions are not going away overnight, but a growing success of working together to solve common problems can only be beneficial to all.
One of the most powerful means we have to reduce the partisan wars is to categorically and strongly reject hate, demeaning or negative speech by either party. Politicians can disagree over issues without it.
Our constitution starts, “WE THE PEOPLE...” and our country was founded by people with many different ideas coming together and creating the greatest country ever, a beacon for the world.
Let’s put aside and reject the weapons of division and take up pen and paper once again for the benefit of all. This is a call for all voter’s to reject special interests, and rhetoric designed to divide us. By working together we can take back our power and our country.