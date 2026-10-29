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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
2h

"Nothing like seeing a (MAGA) cult right up front."#VoteBlue! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNMidDIiliQ

#VoteBlue!

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
9m

So much fabulous information today on the Contrarian! I appreciate Jen’s interview with the ACLU representative on protecting your vote and on CWTC and guest Ilan Goldenberg for breaking down the results of Israel’s election. Keep this great work up Contrarians!

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