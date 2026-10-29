Earlier this month, states received the bill for last summer’s sweeping cuts to SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program): a huge increase in the cost of administering the nation’s largest anti-hunger program.
This year’s midterm elections cycle brings heightened concerns about election interference and voter suppression. To counteract potential voter intimidation and election fraud, civil liberties groups like the ACLU have pushed early voting campaigns and put plans in place for voters to promote election security.
In 2009, McSweeney’s published an article with the unforgettable headline “It’s Decorative Gourd Season, Motherfuckers.” The piece used salty language to parody the enthusiasm many people feel as fall arrives, and the cozy, comforting, curious rituals they associate with this time of…
"Nothing like seeing a (MAGA) cult right up front."#VoteBlue! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNMidDIiliQ
#VoteBlue!
So much fabulous information today on the Contrarian! I appreciate Jen’s interview with the ACLU representative on protecting your vote and on CWTC and guest Ilan Goldenberg for breaking down the results of Israel’s election. Keep this great work up Contrarians!