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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

So much great content here on The Contrarian today, I don’t know where to start. Mimi Rocah has a more comprehensive piece about Jane Doe and how the D.A., Van Houten really botched that case and Cierra Stone’s essay about relating to Jane Doe and how she was treated by her university and the police holds particular interest to many of us in how they treat sexual assault victims and women in general by simply making light or passing off their accusations as being false or being overly emotional about it. It really makes me wonder what Cynthia Miller-Idriss would say about the behavior of the Cornell 7 who abused Jane Doe.

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