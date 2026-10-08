ICE has detained more than 500 U.S. citizens since January 2025, sometimes for days without access to a lawyer or family, and that’s probably an undercount. ProPublica, an independent nonprofit outlet, just published an extensive report on this. The Department of Homeland Security denies it’s happening, but the evidence, videos, and testimonials are ove…
So much great content here on The Contrarian today, I don’t know where to start. Mimi Rocah has a more comprehensive piece about Jane Doe and how the D.A., Van Houten really botched that case and Cierra Stone’s essay about relating to Jane Doe and how she was treated by her university and the police holds particular interest to many of us in how they treat sexual assault victims and women in general by simply making light or passing off their accusations as being false or being overly emotional about it. It really makes me wonder what Cynthia Miller-Idriss would say about the behavior of the Cornell 7 who abused Jane Doe.