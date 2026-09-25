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The Contrarian

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Angie's avatar
Angie
1h

Big disappointment today, seeing Katie Phang (whom I love!) giving Bonta a platform to spew his bullshit. He sold us out, he sold America out and he showed us who he and Newsom are. They are what the Democrats became. They are the kinds of democrats we desperately need to rid ourselves of. They are Republicans in any other era.

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donna woodward's avatar
donna woodward
1h

Wait a minute...Did the Supreme Court just hand the president the SAVE Act, in its decision on his voter screening tool? I'm waiting to hear more on this.

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