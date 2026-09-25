Can Democracy Survive a Culture of Cruelty?
What do a new White House arcade video game and Germany’s AfD party have in common? An ideology. And a method. Change what it means to be American or German, and you change society’s direction.
Rolling Out the Red Scare Carpet
On Thursday night, Trump rolled out the red carpet for Xi Jinping — literally — ahead of his state visit to Washington. Amidst Trump’s modern day red scare campaign, his decision to hold a state dinner in honor of Xi puts him at odds with his own words…and fellow Republicans.
Coming up on Coffee with Contrarians:
09/28 special guest….. Joyce Vance!
09/30 special guest…. Adrienne Elrod!
Big disappointment today, seeing Katie Phang (whom I love!) giving Bonta a platform to spew his bullshit. He sold us out, he sold America out and he showed us who he and Newsom are. They are what the Democrats became. They are the kinds of democrats we desperately need to rid ourselves of. They are Republicans in any other era.
Wait a minute...Did the Supreme Court just hand the president the SAVE Act, in its decision on his voter screening tool? I'm waiting to hear more on this.