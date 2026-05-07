Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Stand Up for Voting Rights

The reactionary justices of the Supreme Court dealt a grave blow to the Voting Rights Act, allowing states to diminish the electoral power of Black and Brown communities through racial gerrymandering. Florida has already pushed through an egregious redistricting map that does exactly that, (With Contrarian reader support, a lawsuit has been filed to throw out that map.) Louisiana also suspended its May primary — after tens of thousands of votes were already cast — and is aiming to redraw its electoral map. Tennessee has just passed a plan to carve up and eliminate its lone majority-black house district.

But we can fight back. Here is how:

Protect The Abortion Pill

The Supreme Court has paused a Fifth Circuit court ruling, that would prohibit the distribution of the abortion drug mifepristone by mail. Louisiana, which brought the suit, is part of a widespread campaign to restrict access to abortion care in America. Continue to make noise over reproductive rights and support organizations providing reproductive care.

Though the Fifth Circuit’s ruling affected only mifepristone, the case is seen to be one of many steps to getting abortion outlawed everywhere. Many resources remain available to women, including I Need An A, PlanCPills, YouAlwaysHaveOptions, and Aya Contigo.

Prepare for “Seven Days In June”

Leading unions and heath care groups are attempting to elevate a national conversation about the nation’s healthcare crisis, and the need for consistent non-partisan investment in public health with a campaign they’re calling Seven Days in June. Read the group’s call to action and plan to participate in a candlelight vigil on June 5.

Meantime, sign a Stop Taking Our Health Care petition from Social Security Works to speak out against rising healthcare costs and demand that Congress not cut healthcare programs.

No Blank Check for War

Donald Trump’s war on Iran “ended” only to begin again within the week. Lawmakers still hold the power to block funding for Trump’s devastating war, which already has cost at least $25 billion, while disrupting global commerce. You can also let your lawmakers know how you feel about Trump’s call for a 40 percent increase in Pentagon spending. Indivisible has a form to send messages to your members of Congress.

Check Your Voter Registration

Nebraska and West Virginia, you’re up next with primary elections on Tuesday, May 12. This is a busy primary season, nationwide. Check your voter registration status and deadline here.

Take a Swing at Protecting East Potomac Park

East Potomac Park is beloved by D.C.-area residents and visitors alike. Home to a public golf course and hundreds of the region’s oldest cherry trees, the park has been threatened with closure by the president — who does not have that authority — so he can create a flashier course. Call your elected representatives, write the National Park Service, and let the president know he can’t take what’s not his.